Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Trading Up 3.7%

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

About Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

