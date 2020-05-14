Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of -24.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.36 million. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

