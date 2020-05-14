Genmab A/S (GMAB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) in the last few weeks:
5/14/2020 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.
5/12/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/8/2020 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
4/30/2020 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
4/28/2020 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – Genmab A/S is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2020 – Genmab A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2020 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of GMAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
