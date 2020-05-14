Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:G traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $876,808.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

