Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 280,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,080. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

