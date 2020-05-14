Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 952,281 shares during the quarter. Godaddy accounts for 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.12% of Godaddy worth $112,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,959,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $13,202,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.23. 119,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.56. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

