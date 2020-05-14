Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Gogo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 37,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.