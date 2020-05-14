Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2020

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Gogo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 37,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,125. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Earnings History for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.