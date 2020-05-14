GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 5.3% This Week

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $194,982.13 and approximately $1,311.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000175 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

