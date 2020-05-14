Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 13,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.