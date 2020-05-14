Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,775. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

