Graft Reaches Market Cap of $205,892.51 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 77% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $205,892.51 and approximately $278.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00671373 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

