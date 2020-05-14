Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,293. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $51.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

