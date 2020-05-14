Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Tokio Marine (NASDAQ:TKOMY) Head-To-Head Review

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $49.73 billion 0.57 $2.47 billion $3.87 10.51 Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.43 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re -11.02% -10.44% -3.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 1 4.00 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Greenlight Capital Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

