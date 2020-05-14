Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. William Blair started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

