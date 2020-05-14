Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 15,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $176,391.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $551,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock worth $574,667,661.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

