GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Raised to $46.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRUB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of GrubHub from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.96.

GrubHub stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. 13,380,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,051. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $47,155,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 817,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the fourth quarter valued at $32,549,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

