GYG (LON:GYG) Shares Up 2.2%

Gyg PLC (LON:GYG) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.90), 248,356 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.88).

The company has a market cap of $31.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.99, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.44.

GYG Company Profile (LON:GYG)

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for GYG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.