H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Trading 2.9% Higher

H/Cell Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:HCCC)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 7,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

About H/Cell Energy (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

H/Cell Energy Corporation designs, sells, and installs solar, battery, fuel, and hydrogen energy systems for residential, commercial, and government sectors. It offers range of design, installation, and maintenance services for a range of technology services in the clean energy markets, including energy consumption audit, review of energy and tax credits available, feasibility studies, solar/battery energy system design, zoning and permitting analysis, site design/preparation and restoration, system startup, testing and commissioning, and maintenance.

