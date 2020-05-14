Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

HALO stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. 727,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

