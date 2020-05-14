Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 6,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,000. The company has a market cap of $110.93 million, a PE ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 0.81. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

