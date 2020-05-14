Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.81. 796,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,542. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.