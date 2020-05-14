HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ PSTI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,101. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

