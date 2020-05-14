HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HDELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.