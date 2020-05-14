Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 9,705,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.