Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. 10,392,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,830,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

