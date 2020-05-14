Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 464 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $26.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,349.33. 1,809,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,326.25. The company has a market cap of $947.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,295,720 shares of company stock valued at $85,349,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

