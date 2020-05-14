Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

AMT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

