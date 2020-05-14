HEROcoin Reaches Market Cap of $105,885.93 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a market cap of $105,885.93 and $5,499.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,916,305 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

