Highwoods Properties Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 118.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

HIW stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wood & Company upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

