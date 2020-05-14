Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Hotels in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,292,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,179. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.31.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

