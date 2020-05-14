HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 337,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,238. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.96. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.