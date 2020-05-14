Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 238,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.79. 7,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.11 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.33%. Research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,060,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 181,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 495,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hollysys Automation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

