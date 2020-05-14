Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to $60.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group stock remained flat at $$48.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.