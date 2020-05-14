Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Humanigen Inc (OTCMKTS:HGEN)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, approximately 96,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 42,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Humanigen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing its proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's products include lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab, which are monoclonal antibodies derived from Humaneered platform. Lenzilumab targets granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), and is in development as a potential medicine for chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, as well as a potential treatment for rare hematologic cancers, such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML).

