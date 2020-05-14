Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%.

NYSE HCFT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,228. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

