Hush Price Reaches $0.0572 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $515,836.36 and $17,433.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00095162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056954 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,015,718 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.