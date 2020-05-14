HyperQuant Reaches Market Cap of $21,912.39 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $21,912.39 and approximately $33,401.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.01999502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00085140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00168827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00039417 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.