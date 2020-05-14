IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,986,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,398 shares during the period. IAA comprises about 1.0% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned 3.72% of IAA worth $149,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

IAA traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 58,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,052. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. IAA has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IAA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

