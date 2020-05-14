IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 1.2% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $191,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.09. 48,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,114. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 211.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $272.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.