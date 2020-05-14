IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IBM (NYSE:IBM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,840,000 after acquiring an additional 638,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 598.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 480,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411,610 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 607,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 684,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,804,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,625,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,156,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.79. IBM has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

