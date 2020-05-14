iExec RLC (RLC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $30.27 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

