Ignis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Ignis has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $15.73 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Indodax and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.01997688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00086086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Coinbit, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

