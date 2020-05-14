II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. II-VI updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.70 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,172. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

