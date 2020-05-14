Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Increased to $1.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $1.60 to $1.90 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s current price.

III has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,351. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $123.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 20,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,168,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

