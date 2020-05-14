Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Trading Down 1.8%

Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.11, 4,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 3,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) by 2,233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.