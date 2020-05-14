Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 25,813,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,873,943. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $100,073. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

