Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO Sells $8,857,697.94 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, John Edmunds sold 10,016 shares of Inphi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $1,103,062.08.

NYSE:IPHI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

