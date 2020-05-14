Insider Buying: Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Buys 28,250 Shares of Stock

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,190. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APYX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.