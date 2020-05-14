Insider Buying: Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) Insider Purchases 1,900,000 Shares of Stock

Celamin Holdings Ltd (ASX:CNL) insider Tarecq Aldaoud bought 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).

Celamin Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.15 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.09.

Celamin Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Tunisia, North Africa. It primarily holds a 51% interest in the Chaketma Phosphate Project located in Tunis. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

