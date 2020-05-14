Insider Buying: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Director Dale H. Taysom purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 710,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,588,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318,992 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,939,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25,166 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

